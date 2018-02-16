Latest News Editor's Choice


Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

A Commuter Omnibus carrying MDC-T supporters to their late leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral reportedly veered off the road after hitting a pothole on Tuesday morning.

According to @263Chat there were no injuries.

Read @263Chat's tweet: "On our way to Buhera, we witnessed a Commuter Omnibus carrying MDC-T supporters, which hit a pothole and veered off the road. Luckily no-one was injured.
The road is in a bad state and those travelling to Buhera for the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai need to take caution."



