Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

by Staff Reporter

On our way to Buhera, we witnessed a Commuter Omnibus carrying MDC-T supporters, which hit a pothole and veered off the road. Luckily no-one was injured.

The road is in a bad state and those travelling to Buhera for the burial of Morgan Tsvangirai need to take caution. pic.twitter.com/qGdxwOFMi8 — 263Chat 🇿🇼 (@263Chat) February 20, 2018

