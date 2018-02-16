Zim army prepared to defend the nation

Latest News Editor's Choice


The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) says it is well prepared to defend the nation as they continue to train in more personnel in preparation of any eventualities that may arise to destabilise peace in the country.    

The ZNA said trying is the cornerstone of imparting skills and knowledge to its troops so that it can deter any form of aggression.    

In an interview with the ZBC News on the sidelines of 2 Infantry Brigade administration seminar in Harare, Chief of Staff Quartermaster Staff Zimbabwe National Army, Major General Hlanganani Dube said the ZNA has never failed in any operation conducted since its inception.

The brigade administration exercise is conducted by ZNA annually to keep troops abreast with a number of operations which include the recently carried out Operation Restore Legacy.   



Source - zbc

