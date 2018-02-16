News / National
New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral
Harare - A picture of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe together with his wife Grace and the African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki has gone viral on social media.
Faki was in Zimbabwe on Monday where he first met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who according to the state-owned Herald newspaper "apprised him of measures being taken by government to ensure free and fair elections".
Mnangagwa also briefed Faki on the peaceful political transition that took place in the southern African country last year, the report said.
Faki later posted pictures of him with Mnangagwa and another one with Mugabe and his wife. He wrote: "In #Harare for my first visit following the peaceful transition of power. #Zimbabwe is indeed open for business! Met with President @edmnangagwa and it was an honour to also pay a visit to former President Robert Mugabe. With thanks to foreign minister SB Moyo."
A picture of the Mugabe's released today. I know we're not supposed to feel sorry for them but there is something very sad about this picture. Maybe it's power withdrawal. The loss of a position can have detrimental effects to one's health 😶 pic.twitter.com/OCKJ1c1NqE— Chipo Dendere (@drDendere) February 19, 2018
Source - News24