Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago
Norton member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has said he was surprised by the huge crowd that turned up to pay respect to the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday at the Freedom Square in Harare.

"I stood in awe at the great number that thronged Freedom Square to send off the Democratic Warrior and couldn't believe where they had all came from.

"The Square was turned into a sea of red clearly showing the mark Save had made on people, "said Mliswa via micro blogging Twitter.

Former Finance minister Tendai Biti said the crowd that converged at Freedom Square is one of the biggest ever seen in the country hence the crowd will have their say in the looming elections.

"One of the biggest crowds ever witnessed in our country turned up to salute its gallant son. This crowd will have its say in matters that lie ahead. The future is it's in hands," tweeted Biti.

Meanwhile, Mliswa said Tsvangirai's funeral is an opportunity for all political parties to show maturity and tolerance by attendance of everyone regardless of political affiliation.

Source - Byo24News



Most Popular In 7 Days