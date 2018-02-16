Latest News Editor's Choice


Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

by Ndou Paul
10 hrs ago | Views
The secretary-general for MDC-T Douglas Mwonzora has said the attack on the party's vice president Thokozani Khupe was was "tribal, sexist and totally unacceptable."

Mwonzora said: "The attack on @DrThoko_Khupe by a gang of sponsored and drunken goons at Dr Tsvangirai's funeral was outrageous and sadistic. It was tribal, sexist and totally unacceptable."

"The politics of hate and violence should not have any place in our society. Really sad developments at Dr. Tsvangirai's funeral. The physical attack on @DrThoko_Khupe was cowardly and sadistic."

"That some people could try burn the hut in which @DrThoko_Khupe was taking refuge from violent brought memories of the works of Chopangano. Why should anyone employ these tactics on fellow party members?"

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days