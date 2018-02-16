Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare as the Chairperson of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment of Retired Justice Nare was made after wide consultations and as per the provisions of Section 251 (1) (a) of the constitution of Zimbabwe.A seasoned legal expert, Retired Justice Nare served as a Senior Regional Magistrate in 1998, then as President of the Administrative Court in Harare and Bulawayo in 2001 and 2003 respectively.He was later appointed judge of the Bulawayo Labour Court until his retirement in 2013.Retired Justice Nare is currently an elder in the Church of Christ Congregation in Bulawayo.