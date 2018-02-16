WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Debate on the consultative dialogue by the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) had to be aborted in Bulawayo this afternoon after a group of people by the moniker, Mthwakazi disrupted proceedings, saying the composition of the commission is not reflective of the national outlook while others called for an international organisation to deal with disturbances of the past.NPRC commissioners had to be whisked away to a private boardroom after some rowdy youths under the moniker Mthwakazi threatened to deal with them if they failed to abort the meeting.Trouble started when the commissioners where introduced to the public with the group questioning the tribal composition of the commissioners which they said was not in the interest of the region.The group, which was toy-toying carrying placards in a sign that their actions were pre-planned continuously interjected proceedings while calling on the commissioners to return to Harare.Even pleas from some pastors and elders who were present for the group to respect the gathering by letting the consultative meeting to continue fell on deaf ears, resulting in the Deputy Chairperson of the commission, Mrs Lilian Chigwedere calling off the meeting.The government set up the NPRC to deal with conflict resolution in communities with disturbances of the 1980s that happened in Matabeleland and some parts of the Midlands provinces seemingly taking the centre-stage in debates carried across the region.