Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

by Ndou Paul

EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has criticised supporters of Nelson Chamisa who allegedly attacked MDC-T's vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and Lwazi Sibanda (Mat North MP) during Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday.Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai 's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra !."