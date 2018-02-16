Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

by Ndou Paul
5 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has criticised supporters of Nelson Chamisa who allegedly attacked MDC-T's vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and Lwazi Sibanda (Mat North MP) during Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday.

Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra!."






Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Audi a4 2004 model

Golf5 on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Kitchen units on sale

For sale is sofa

House for sale

Accommodation available in harare

Nissan gloria on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 711 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

More rains, flooding expected

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 849 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 785 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

10 hrs ago | 3044 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5961 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

11 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9290 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16490 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

15 hrs ago | 19384 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6633 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10340 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20856 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9008 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8768 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5094 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2740 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days