News / National
Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe
5 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo has criticised supporters of Nelson Chamisa who allegedly attacked MDC-T's vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and Lwazi Sibanda (Mat North MP) during Morgan Tsvangirai's burial in Buhera on Tuesday.
Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra!."
Prof Moyo said via Twitter: "Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra!."
Sad that violence by supporters of @nelsonchamisa was visited upon MDC-T Vice President #DrThokozaniKhupe & MDC-T Mat North women's quota MP, #LwaziSibanda at #MorganTsvangirai's burial in #Buhera today. The violence is an ugly example of the new #ChunhuChedu #EntitlementMantra! pic.twitter.com/L0jzGhCATD— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 20, 2018
Source - Byo24News