Killed over girlfriends

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO Bindura men allegedly killed two men they accused of having affairs with their girlfriends while they were behind bars.Alfred Chitate and Alous Hungwe, who is on the run, reportedly armed themselves with a metal bar and a knife before attacking the two men.Before the latest incidents, Chitate had appeared in court on allegations of murdering another man and was granted bail at the High Court.It was reported that after securing his liberty pending trial on the murder case, Chitate proceeded to kill two more people.Chitate was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.The matter was remanded to March 3.Allegations are that on February 15 at around 3pm, Chitate teamed up with his accomplice Hungwe who is on the run.They reportedly hatched a plan to kill Tawanda Chirume and one Col whom they accused of having affairs with their girlfriends while they were remanded in prison.The pair armed themselves with a metal bar and knife before hunting for Col and Chirume along a railway line adjacent to Lyton Road.They came across Col and Chirume, who were seated along the railway line and in company of their two friends.The two accused persons started attacking them with the metal bar before stabbing them all over their bodies.Col reportedly died on the spot and Chirume suffered intense injuries, he was ferried to Harare Central Hospital for treatment where he later died.