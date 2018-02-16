Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Killed over girlfriends

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWO Bindura men allegedly killed two men they accused of having affairs with their girlfriends while they were behind bars.

Alfred Chitate and Alous Hungwe, who is on the run, reportedly armed themselves with a metal bar and a knife before attacking the two men.

Before the latest incidents, Chitate had appeared in court on allegations of murdering another man and was granted bail at the High Court.

It was reported that after securing his liberty pending trial on the murder case, Chitate proceeded to kill two more people.

Chitate was not asked to plead to murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

The matter was remanded to March 3.

Allegations are that on February 15 at around 3pm, Chitate teamed up with his accomplice Hungwe who is on the run.

They reportedly hatched a plan to kill Tawanda Chirume and one Col whom they accused of having affairs with their girlfriends while they were remanded in prison.

The pair armed themselves with a metal bar and knife before hunting for Col and Chirume along a railway line adjacent to Lyton Road.

They came across Col and Chirume, who were seated along the railway line and in company of their two friends.

The two accused persons started attacking them with the metal bar before stabbing them all over their bodies.

Col reportedly died on the spot and Chirume suffered intense injuries, he was ferried to Harare Central Hospital for treatment where he later died.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Killed, #Lovers, #Gilrs

Comments

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Comforters on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Slimming belts on sale

Lessons for making snacks on offer

On sale are jewellery boxes

House for sale

Rolex watched on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

More rains, flooding expected

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1165 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5951 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

10 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9287 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16462 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

14 hrs ago | 19358 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6628 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10339 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20850 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9007 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8766 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5093 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days