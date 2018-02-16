Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE body of former Prime Minister, Morgan Tsvangirai arrived at his rural home in Humanikwa Village, Buhera yesterday afternoon ahead of burial today.Villagers and party supporters were at hand to receive the body, which was flown there by a military helicopter as part of the "state assisted funeral" commitment by the government.Gogo Lydia Chibwe Tsvangirai, who is Morgan's mother, was among the family members and other VIPs that used the two military helicopters that flew from One Commando barracks in Harare following a service held in the capital around midday.At the Freedom Square service, Gogo Tsvangirai decided against occupying seats reserved for VIPs and instead chose to stay in the hearse for the duration of various speeches.One theory was that she was still protesting the presence of Morgan's wife, Elizabeth Macheka who was seated among the VIPs and MDC-T acting leader, Nelson Chamisa having threatened to commit suicide over their presence last Saturday.The family feud was also highlighted when Morgan's son, Edwin introduced VIPs to the mourners and deliberately left out Liz.When Gogo Tsvangirai joined the VIPs flying to Buhera, Liz opted out saying she would travel by road ahead of today's burial.Speaking in Buhera, MDC head of delegation, Morgan Komichi said space had been reserved for Liz on one of the helicopters but she opted for road travel having accompanied mourners to One Commando from Freedom Square.He however, believes the differences between Gogo Tsvangirai and Liz and Chamisa have been ironed out following talks."Elizabeth decided to go by road although space was reserved for her in the helicopter. We have since resolved her differences with her mother-in-law so as that of acting president Nelson Chamisa. The acting president is expected to address mourners tomorrow," said Komichi.By snubbing the VIP seat at the Freedom Square, Gogo Tsvangirai attracted attention of people gathered there especially during introductions when it was highlighted that she was seated in the hearse.In his speech, Chamisa acknowledged Gogo Tsvangirai."We want to thank the Tsvangirai family for giving us a leader and we also want to thank Gogo Tsvangirai in particular for raising our leader," he said.Some MDC supporters, who attended the event, wanted Gogo Tsvangirai to address them.