Mnangagwa appoints Gukurahundi Commission chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare as the chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development in a statement to The Herald last night.He said the appointment was with immediate effect."The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa has, after the necessary consultations as per the provisions of Section 251 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) appointed Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare as the Chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission," said Dr Sibanda.Justice Nare has been in the legal fraternity since 1998."Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare is a seasoned legal expert, having served as a senior magistrate in 1998, then as President of the Administrative Court in Harare and Bulawayo in 2001 and 2003, respectively. He was later appointed Judge of the Labour Court (Bulawayo) in 2006 until his retirement in 2013," said Dr Sibanda."He is also an elder in the Church of Christ Congregation in Bulawayo. The appointment of Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare is with immediate effect."President Mnangagwa signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill into law last month, making operational the commission that was appointed in 2016.The Act provides for the functions, powers, operations and removal from office of the members of the Commission, manner of conducting investigations and staffing of the Commission, among others.The NPRC is established under Sections 251 to 253 of the Constitution to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation, to develop programmes to promote national healing, unity and peaceful conflict resolution.President Mnangagwa signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law to, among other issues, tackle emotive issues like Gukurahundi.The President has since appointed Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to head the Organ on National Peace and Reconciliation in a show of Government's high-level commitment to the matter.In an interview in Davos, Switzerland, last month, President Mnangagwa expressed commitment to bringing finality to national healing and reconciliation saying: "We are not saying the past must be thrown away from history. It has happened, it is there . . . The communities that are affected, if they ask me to come for any reason, I will."The most important thing is that what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a Commission to deal with that issue."That should not stop us to have a better future where all the communities should be united, should cooperate, should love each other, should work together; this is the message which we have. We are more worried now about how in the future we should have a united Zimbabwe. In my view, there is nothing more than me putting legislation where (there is) a Commission headed by a Vice-President and most eminent persons in Zimbabwe to deal with that issue and make recommendations."