Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa appoints Gukurahundi Commission chair

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare as the chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed the development in a statement to The Herald last night.

He said the appointment was with immediate effect.

"The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda is pleased to announce that His Excellency the President ED Mnangagwa has, after the necessary consultations as per the provisions of Section 251 (1) (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) appointed Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare as the Chairman of the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission," said Dr Sibanda.

Justice Nare has been in the legal fraternity since 1998.

"Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare is a seasoned legal expert, having served as a senior magistrate in 1998, then as President of the Administrative Court in Harare and Bulawayo in 2001 and 2003, respectively. He was later appointed Judge of the Labour Court (Bulawayo) in 2006 until his retirement in 2013," said Dr Sibanda.

"He is also an elder in the Church of Christ Congregation in Bulawayo. The appointment of Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare is with immediate effect."

President Mnangagwa signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Bill into law last month, making operational the commission that was appointed in 2016.

The Act provides for the functions, powers, operations and removal from office of the members of the Commission, manner of conducting investigations and staffing of the Commission, among others.

The NPRC is established under Sections 251 to 253 of the Constitution to ensure post-conflict justice, healing and reconciliation, to develop programmes to promote national healing, unity and peaceful conflict resolution.

President Mnangagwa signed the National Peace and Reconciliation Bill into law to, among other issues, tackle emotive issues like Gukurahundi.

The President has since appointed Vice-President Kembo Mohadi to head the Organ on National Peace and Reconciliation in a show of Government's high-level commitment to the matter.

In an interview in Davos, Switzerland, last month, President Mnangagwa expressed commitment to bringing finality to national healing and reconciliation saying: "We are not saying the past must be thrown away from history. It has happened, it is there . . . The communities that are affected, if they ask me to come for any reason, I will.

"The most important thing is that what has happened has happened. What can we do about the past? We have put up a Commission to deal with that issue.

"That should not stop us to have a better future where all the communities should be united, should cooperate, should love each other, should work together; this is the message which we have. We are more worried now about how in the future we should have a united Zimbabwe. In my view, there is nothing more than me putting legislation where (there is) a Commission headed by a Vice-President and most eminent persons in Zimbabwe to deal with that issue and make recommendations."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Xtrail on sale

Accommodation available in harare

Funcargo on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Kitchen units repairing

Comforters on sale

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

Hisense fridge on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 703 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

More rains, flooding expected

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1179 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

10 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5957 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

11 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9289 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16484 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

15 hrs ago | 19379 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6633 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6630 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10340 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20856 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9008 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2357 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8768 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5094 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2740 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days