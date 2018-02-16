Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

News / National

by staff reporter

Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni remains Harare Mayor after attempts by MDC-T Harare Province to recall him flopped. Clr Manyenyeni learnt of his party's decision to recall him through social media and had accepted his fate.MDC-T sources revealed that although Harare Province had written to the party's National Executive Council highlighting their position, the top MDC-T body seemed to favour Clr Manyenyeni's leadership. Procedures involved in recalling a councillor could have deterred the MDC-T from moving on Clr Manyenyeni's case.According to the Urban Councils Act, Clr Manyenyeni had to cease being a member of the opposition for the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing to accept a letter recalling him. The procedures of recalling councillors are similar to those of Members of Parliament."The bid to oust the Mayor seems to be hectic than what the councillors anticipated because if he refuses to resign on his own accord, they have to expel him from the party, which the MDC-T does not want to do," said the source.MDC-T Harare provincial chairperson and Highfield East legislator Mr Eric Murai yesterday said he could not comment on the matter as he was attending Mr Tsvangirai funeral.Efforts to contact Clr Manyenyeni were also fruitless. On Monday, Clr Manyenyeni confirmed that he was still to receive a letter from the MDC-T recalling him.Last week, he said the MDC-T and the city were on very difficult terrain and it would be irresponsible of him to escalate both scenarios by challenging or appealing his recall.In a letter to Mr Murai, Clr Manyenyeni said: "I do not have anything official as yet. If this is indeed true it is a decision that I would accept with loyalty and submission. The opportunity to serve the city at its weakest has been an honour I should always be humbled by."Please, extend a word of thanks to the entire leadership and members for this flagship assignment."MDC-T said it had recalled the Ward 17 councillor for allegedly failing to implement party directives at Town House.The party's provincial executive said Clr Manyenyeni would continue serving Ward 17 as a councillor, while deputy mayor Clr Enock Mupamawonde took over.