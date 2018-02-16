Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe did not experience a coup, and the world should respect the country's decision, as the new political leadership is implementing reforms that are giving people more freedom and democracy, the African Union (AU) has said.

Addressing journalists at the end of his three-day visit to Harare yesterday, AU Commission chairperson Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat said his delegation had been satisfied with the peaceful situation on the ground. The AU, he said, would help Zimbabwe overcome the sanctions-induced economic challenges it was facing.

"Zimbabweans have been asking for more freedom and more democracy and the authorities of the transition have responded positively," said Mr Faki.

"You are aware that this country has been subjected to two decades of sanctions, so we need to work together so that this country can really harness the potential it has for economic development and so that Zimbabwe can play its role, not only at the regional level, but at continental level.

"I am satisfied with the visit we have had and together with the authorities of Zimbabwe we have taken stock of the situation that obtains."

Mr Faki added: "The authorities of Zimbabwe have committed themselves to various actions and opening up the political and democratic space so that free and fair elections are conducted in the country."

He said Zimbabwe's decision to undergo a transition should be respected by everyone, as no laws were violated.

"Everybody has noted that the transition has been peaceful, according to the laws of the land. It is the responsibility of the AU to support and accompany countries in such situations to ensure there is peace and stability," said Mr Faki.

"All others have to respect the sovereignty and decisions of the country. If there is any unconstitutional change of Government then we also have our instruments. We have our rules that apply in that case. We are here to support the country in transition, a transition that has been publicly supported by the people of Zimbabwe."

Mr Faki said the AU would work with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to ensure the forthcoming harmonised elections are free and fair. He said the continental bloc would chip-in with technical support.

"We have experts sent by the (AU) political affairs department, and normally a team is sent some 30 to 45 days before the election to work with the organ in charge of conducting elections," said Mr Faki.

He said the impending polls would give Zimbabwe "a greater space for democracy and development."

Mr Faki held a private meeting with former President Robert Mugabe on Monday, whom he said told him that he resigned for the development of the country.
Related Stories:

"Since it was the first time I was visiting the country, I had to go and meet him," he said. "He forms part of the heroes who fought for the liberation of the continent, it is a common heritage for us.

"This is even recognised by the authorities of the country. We exchanged views and he also explained why he had resigned. It is for peace and development of the country. We appreciated and discussed very much at ease."

Mr Faki toured the National Internet Exchange Point in the company of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security Minister Supa Mandiwanzira and TelOne managing director Mrs Chipo Mtasa.

The AU supported Zimbabwe with a $200 000 grant for the development of the regional centre. Said Minister Mandiwanzira: "About $80 000 has been used. There was a bidding process to set up a regional internet exchange point. Zimbabwe put in a bid and in Southern Africa it was Zimbabwe that won.

"A regional internet exchange point allows for internet traffic within the region to pass through Zimbabwe and not outside Africa or through other internet exchange points. Before November last year, we had to go through Europe which increases the costs."

Mr Faki visited the African Centre for Fertiliser Development and the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) before touring the National Heroes Acre.

At ACBF, he signed an agreement with the organisation's executive secretary Professor Emmanuel Nnadozie, which would see the foundation becoming a specialised agency of the AU.

On Monday, Mr Faki met President Mnangagwa who briefed him on the measures Government was taking to ensure free and fair elections. Foreign Affairs Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) described the AU Commission's visit as a success.

"He (Mr Faki) concurred with the new administration that conducting a free and fair election will end the country's isolation," he said.

"The AU Commission pledged to support Government's political and economic reforms in accordance with the AU Constitutive Act. He welcomed Government's re-engagement efforts with a view of normalising strained relations. He called on the international community to support Zimbabwe's economic recovery and development efforts."

Mr Faki left Zimbabwe yesterday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Chair, #Coup

Comments

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Slimming belts on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Training for making detergents

Leather belts on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Training for making detergents

Jewellery on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 690 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

More rains, flooding expected

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 843 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1170 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5953 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

10 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9288 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16468 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

14 hrs ago | 19364 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6632 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6628 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10340 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20852 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9007 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8767 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5093 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days