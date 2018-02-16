Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Youth League will today mark National Youth Day with various activities to commemorate former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe's contribution to the liberation and development of the country.

This was said by Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Affairs Pupurai Togarepi in an interview on the sidelines of an ongoing ideological training workshop for students held in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Congress of Students Union at the University of Zimbabwe yesterday.

"Tomorrow is going to be Youth Day, so youth will be doing charity work and will be associating with each other, discussing development issues, issues that challenge them and we are also going to have time to interact with these students tomorrow and reflect on this training they have gone through," he said.

"We are going to be listening to the youths, they have their own issues they want to convey to the leadership of the party and we will give them a platform to talk to the leadership. That time of us going to rallies is gone, our new dispensation is going to be interactive, so tomorrow is going to be the starting point for us."

Togarepi described Mugabe as a hero who had done a lot for the country's development, adding that a youth delegation is expected to visit the former President at his home today.

"He is our hero, he is our icon," he said.

"He is somebody who has contributed to the development of this country immensely.

"So, this day came about recognising him as our leader and what he has done for this country.

"So you cannot celebrate the Youth Day without including Robert Mugabe in the process, so we are going to celebrate with him in mind and where possible some of our youths will be going there to sing happy birthday with him. Toenda ne ma bhosvo ikoko kunocelebrata nemukuru wedu, tinomuda."

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Service Commissions chairman Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah has confirmed that today is a public holiday with respect to public officers as gazetted by President Mnangagwa on November 24 in Statutory Instrument Number 143 of 2017.

"Accordingly, Wednesday, 21st February is a Public Holiday with respect to public officers," Dr Nzuwah said.

He said all public officers were expected to work the whole day yesterday and report for duty tomorrow, adding any violation of office hours would be considered an act of misconduct.

Calls for former President Mugabe's birthday to be made a national holiday were adopted by Government in August last year, following intense lobbying by the Zanu-PF Youth League.

The day coincides with the 21st February Movement celebrations meant to commemorate the principles and ideals that former President Mugabe stood for.

The 21st February Movement was formed in 1986.

Speaking during his acceptance speech at his inauguration as the second Executive President of Zimbabwe last year, President Mnangagwa indicated that the former President needed to be accorded the respect and recognition he deserved as one of the founders and leaders of Zimbabwe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Comforters on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Slimming belts on sale

Lessons for making snacks on offer

On sale are jewellery boxes

House for sale

Rolex watched on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 681 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

More rains, flooding expected

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1165 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2104 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 3028 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5951 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

10 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9287 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16462 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

14 hrs ago | 19358 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6628 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10339 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20850 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9007 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8766 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5093 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days