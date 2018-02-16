Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The family of the late MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, yesterday defended their ill treatment of the deceased's widow, Ms Elizabeth Macheka, saying the politician was a polygamist.

The family said Ms Macheka was, therefore, not expected to "monopolise Mr Tsvangirai's funeral".

In an interview, Mr Tsvangirai's brother, Manase, said they were bound to give recognition to all families, whose daughters were married to the opposition leader.

Mr Tsvangirai was married to Susan Mhundwa, who died in a car crash in 2009 and they had six children.

He sired four other children with two different women before his latest marriage to Ms Macheka.

His family yesterday recognised the Mhundwa family and gave them two slots to speak, while the Machekas did not deliver a speech and were rarely mentioned.

Ms Macheka had been playing a peripheral role since the death of her husband, as she had to travel by road to Buhera, while Mr Tsvangirai's close relatives used helicopters provided by Government to ferry his body from Harare.

Manase said it was a cultural practice that a deceased's mother played an equally central role at a funeral, hence Mr Tsvangirai's mother, Gogo Lydia Chibwe Tsvangirai's active participation during the funeral wake.

"We have to treat all these wives equally," said Manase. "Maiguru Elizabeth was with the body from South Africa to Harare, naturally one has to give others a chance.

"When we were preparing to depart from One Commando to Buhera for the burial, we were asked to provide four people to accompany the body and it followed that she had to give others a chance and that is why she travelled by road. It had nothing to do with allegations of ill-treating her.

"When she came here last night, we gave her a room to sleep in and what better recognition do you expect, and she was quite happy. If you have three wives, for example, and even if one dies, that symbolic union cannot be taken away, particularly when there are children and when lobola was paid. If you do not agree with my interpretation we can ask any elder around."

During burial proceedings yesterday, Manase made a veiled attack on MDC-T co-vice president Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

"It is people who vote you into office," he said. "It is not right to treat people like waste."

Manase launched a scathing attack on the media for interviewing his mother while she was mourning.

Speaking at the same occasion, zanu-pf national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri described Mr Tsvangirai as a good leader.

Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri addresses mourners at the burial of the late Mr Morgan Tsvangirai

"Good works speak for themselves and this is evidenced by the huge crowd in attendance here," said Muchinguri-Kashiri, who was accompanied by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa.

In his speech, Adv Chamisa said he would soon convene special meetings to determine the party's future.

"We do not want a lot of noise in the cockpit," he said. "Some people are talking of convening an extraordinary congress. We must first go to the people to hear what they want."

Adv Chamisa expressed confidence that he was going to win this year's general elections, saying if he failed to register a victory he would retire from politics.

Other people who spoke included Kenyan opposition leader, Mr Raila Odinga, National People's Party president, Dr Joice Mujuru and former deputy Prime Minister in the Inclusive Government Professor Arthur Mutambara.

Several diplomats from Western countries also attended the funeral.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Nissan gloria on sale

House for sale

Leather belts on sale

Leather belts on sale

4 roomed house on sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Slimming belts on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 547 Views

Mnangagwa dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

More rains, flooding expected

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 842 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1162 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 999 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 780 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5944 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

10 hrs ago | 4595 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9285 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16455 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

14 hrs ago | 19349 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6631 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6628 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10336 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20849 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9007 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8766 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5093 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2739 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days