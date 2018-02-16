Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa dragged to court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Dethroned Zhombe chief David Samambwa has dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court seeking to nullify his decision to install his younger brother Samuel as the substantive chief.

Mnangagwa waded into the Samambwa chieftainship wrangle after he dethroned David, who was installed by his predecessor — Robert Mugabe — over a year ago.

David was appointed chief by Mugabe in October 2016 after his younger brother Samuel had been "erroneously" installed the previous year.

After serving for nearly one year as chief, David was dethroned by Mnangagwa, who reinstalled Samuel  on the grounds that he was in fact older than him, contrary to what their national identification cards suggest.

In his High Court application, David cited his brother Samuel; the Kwekwe district administrator, the Midlands provincial administrator, Local Government minister July Moyo, Mnangagwa and Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede, as respondents.

David said the chieftainship of the family goes to the eldest surviving male in the Samambwa clan. He further said that he is older than Samuel.

According to court papers, David and Samuel's father was a polygamist, but David was born in January 1932, while Samuel was born in March of the same year.

The family, however, failed to find common ground on who was supposed to be appointed the chief, resulting in David leaving one of the meetings, which resulted in Samuel's selection. David later wrote a letter to Moyo complaining about the proceedings and the outcome of the meeting that resulted in Samuel's appointment.

Samuel was subsequently appointed substantive chief in May 2015, but was removed in December 2015 after David raised questions over the appointment.

David said he was then appointed chief by Mugabe in October 2016, before he was also dethroned by Mnangagwa in December last year.

"Also null and void is the purported appointment on December 19th 2017 of the first respondent as substantive chief Samambwa by…Mnangagwa, the current occupant of the office of the fifth respondent," David said.

He further told the court that the president of Zimbabwe, despite the change of the person occupying it, cannot have two bites of the cherry, by purporting to exercise a constitutional power.

"My purported removal as substantive chief and the first respondent purported appointment to the same are accordingly null and void ab initio.

"There are no more domestic remedies to exhaust. There was no dispute for the then president of the Republic of Zimbabwe to resolve after he has appointed me as substantive chief Samambwa on October 20th 2016.

"Likewise, there was no dispute for the current president, the fifth respondent herein, to resolve. There was no leg which he was standing on when he purported to revoke my appointment and appoint first respondent to an office which has an incumbent, more than a year after my appointment," he said.

The respondents are yet to file a response to the application.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Court, #Chief

Comments

Nissan gloria on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Xtrail on sale

Leather belts on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Golf5 on sale

Jumping castle on sale

Kitchen units repairing


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invaded Tsvangirai's most private space

2 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Violence mars Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tsvangirai family defends stance on Elizabeth

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Fired traffic police officer challenges dismissal in court

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

WATCH: Shona dominated commission disrupted

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Cabinet approves $170m Beitbridge Border expansion

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Violent send off for Morgan Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chamisa's youths nearly setting alight a thatched hut at Tsvangirai burial

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF to honour Robert Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

'Idiotic' AU chair gives Zimbabwe coup thumbs up

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chombo, Maya readmitted into Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Manyenyeni survives MDC-Chamisa ouster plot

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man 'steal' 680 litres of beer

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

More rains, flooding expected

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Tsvangirai's mother snubs Freedom Square VIP seat

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Killed over girlfriends

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Khupe fingers Chamisa after attempt on her life at funeral

5 hrs ago | 847 Views

Jonathan Moyo criticises Chamisa's violent supporters for attacking Khupe

5 hrs ago | 1174 Views

WATCH: Chaos at Peace and Reconciliation Commission dialogue in Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Tsvangirai was a violent tribalist not Democrat or hero

7 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Mujuru the ideal candidate to lead opposition coalition in the absence of Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 783 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Retired Justice Nare as NPRC Chairperson

9 hrs ago | 3033 Views

Attack on Khupe tribal, sexist - Mwonzora

10 hrs ago | 5957 Views

Waiting for the spider, Is Strive Masiyiwa the next president of the republic?

10 hrs ago | 4599 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai laid to rest

12 hrs ago | 9289 Views

Gukurahundi: Walking in the deathly shadows of Kigali and Banjul

13 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Open letter to Mnangagwa and Parliament

13 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Tsvangirai mourners shock Mliswa

14 hrs ago | 16476 Views

New Grace Mugabe photo goes viral

15 hrs ago | 19375 Views

Zim army prepared to defend the nation

15 hrs ago | 6633 Views

Pastor blasts Tsvangirai family over wrangles

15 hrs ago | 6630 Views

Mourners nearly die on way to Tsvangirai's funeral

16 hrs ago | 10340 Views

Mourners defy heavy rains to attend Tsvangirai funeral

16 hrs ago | 7002 Views

BREAKING: Drama at Tsvangirai funeral, Khupe 'chased'

16 hrs ago | 20855 Views

A thought on Morgan Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2593 Views

Chamisa's ban from funeral not politically inclined - PDP official

17 hrs ago | 9007 Views

U.S. the biggest importer of endangered African wildlife trophies

19 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Villagers forced to chant Zanu-PF slogans before receiving food aid

19 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Tsvangirai's widow fails to accompany body to Buhera

20 hrs ago | 8768 Views

'Give Mnangagwa an overwhelming mandate'

20 hrs ago | 2907 Views

Tsvangirai memorial turns into Chamisa rally

20 hrs ago | 5094 Views

6-man gang jailed for 72 years, seek Supreme Court appeal

20 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Killer soldier further remanded

20 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Couple loses $70,000 to 'serial fraudster'

20 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Chiwenga commands political parties to observe peace

20 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Govt moves to promote local motor industry

20 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Bulawayo flash floods leave trail of destruction

20 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Potraz cracks whip on NetOne over Onefusion blunder

20 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Mugabe birthday low key event

20 hrs ago | 2740 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days