Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kaseke, ministry official clash over Mzembi

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer, Karikoga Kaseke yesterday clashed with ministry director, Rudo Faranisi over the conduct of former Tourism minister Walter Mzembi.

Speaking at a national tourism sector strategy consultative workshop in Mutare, Kaseke said Mzembi did not accept advice, claiming he formulated a tourism sector vision without consultation from other stakeholders.

"The tourism sector does not have a vision and only that the other vision was only crafted by the former minister and two officials from his ministry without consultation," Kaseke claimed.

"We were never consulted. Mzembi did not listen to advice on the tourism vision. I even said this yesterday in his home area."

Soon after Kaseke's presentation, Faranisi took to the podium and shot back at the ZTA boss, defending Mzembi.

"The former minister was open to discussions and Kaseke was the adviser to the minister. He is still the adviser to the current minister," he said.

Kaseke immediately interjected Faranisi's speech, saying: "No, no, the minister was not advisable and you also were not advisable. Mzembi could not listen to my advice and the current minister (Priscila Mupfumira) is open to advice and is willing to work with all sectors."
"For over the years the government did not have the tourism vision.

"Honestly speaking, the government did not provide the needed leadership because the former minister Mzembi, who was supposed to provide that leadership did not do that," he said.

"In fact, what he did for the ministry was only for his personal glory. We should now move with times and be focused to our future. It is sad that we still have people in the (Tourism) ministry and my department (ZTA), who are still leaving in the old era. We have a new dispensation led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that seeks to deliver. If some people do not want to achieve his goals and objectives they must ship in or ship out.

There was bad blood between Kaseke and Mzembi, who reportedly wanted the ZTA boss fired. The two also belonged to different Zanu-PF factions.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Mini stereo system on sale

Slimming belts on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

House for sale

Mushrooms for sale

Smart phones deals

Hisense fridge on sale

Xtrail on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PRC condemns all forms of violence

16 mins ago | 32 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

2 hrs ago | 1051 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

5 hrs ago | 1016 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

6 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

6 hrs ago | 4870 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

6 hrs ago | 2336 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

6 hrs ago | 4341 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

7 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Billy Graham dies

8 hrs ago | 1857 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1700 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 3659 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6231 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

9 hrs ago | 3391 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

10 hrs ago | 13755 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

10 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

10 hrs ago | 3198 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

10 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

11 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

11 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

11 hrs ago | 7162 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

11 hrs ago | 1998 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

13 hrs ago | 1981 Views

MDC-Thugs

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

14 hrs ago | 6919 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

14 hrs ago | 7680 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

14 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days