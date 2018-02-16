Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF purges more G40 members

by Staff reporter
TEN top Zanu-PF officials linked to the G40 faction are this week expected to appear before a disciplinary committee, as factional fights continue to dog the ruling party.

Despite the call by the party leadership to stop purging members along factional lines, NewsDay is reliably informed that the provincial leadership was directed to deal with five members from each wing, who are allegedly aligned to the ousted G40.

Some of the members who are undergoing the disciplinary hearings are Marondera Central legislator, Lawrence Katsiru, former executive member, Foster Gwanzura, former provincial chairperson, Bernard Makokove, former executive member, Everisto-PFumvuti and Goromonzi West legislator, Biata Nyamupinga, among others.

Most of the accused party officials were either main wing or women's league executive members and have been since replaced pending the final outcomes of disciplinary proceedings.

The disciplinary hearings started on Monday and are expected to end today.

The hearings are being conducted by Mashonaland East political commissar, Hebert Shumbamhini, deputy chairman, Admire Rusere, legal affairs secretary, Kudzai Majuru and another executive member Daniel Garwe. Shumbamhini confirmed the hearings and said some of the cases still need to be investigated.

"It is true that there is a disciplinary hearing process underway at the party office, we started yesterday (Monday) until tomorrow (today). All those who were served with prohibition orders are the ones who are before the disciplinary committee," he said.

"So far, we haven't done some conclusions to those, who have since appeared before the committee. There is need for more investigations in some of the cases as well as witnesses to testify. We have postponed some of the cases that we think we need witnesses to testify. We have also realised that some of the cases are not tight, especially from the women's league."

The provincial youth league, however, settled their differences on their own and resolved that no member was to face a disciplinary hearing or be suspended.

Source - newsday
