Zanu-PF will disturb MDC-T internal politics

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political analyst Pedzisai Ruhanya has said the ruling Zanu-PF has interfered with the internal politics in the opposition MDC-T to a point where it will disturb its processes ahead of elections."It's now clear that Zanu-PF has taken sides in the MDC succession politics through party officials and the family and some deceitful elements. If the MDC structures and organs are not firm Zanu-PF with support of CIO will determine the leadership. Any immediate congress decision before things settle will be hijacked by the state and chaos will rain till after elections," Ruhanya said."Those who don't see the visible and invisible hand of the state are naive. Now MDC-T and Zimbabweans should be fore warned of state-sponsored violence in the name of Nelson Chamisa."Zanu-PF now wants to inflict maximum damage working with paid up party and family members ahead of elections. We now know it was not necessarily love and compassion when ED and the state moved in. This is the greatest betray to Morgan Tsvangirai!."