Nswazi man up for unlawful entry, theft of goods worth $45

by Stephen Jakes
17 hrs ago | Views
A Man from Nswazi area is in trouble after he allegedly broke into a villagers' house and stole goods worth $45.75.

Ethias Moyo (34) appeared before Esigodini magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa charged with unlawful entry and theft.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe told the court that on January 31 this year went to Qabula General dealer Kumbudzi in Nswazi where he broke in and stole property worth $45.75 belonging to Josphat Nyathi.

A report made to the police led to the arrest of Moyo.

Source - Byo24News

