Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

by Stephen Jakes
11 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that in Mutare West, ward 17, recently Takarwa Jesman Foroma, Wilson Mhuriyengwe, Tafadzwa Matara and Mwakaitedzva Mhuriyengwe who is a kraal head allegedly called for a meeting for the collection of the registration slips serial numbers from villagers.

"The three are reported to be the kraal head (Mhuriyengwe)'s right-hand men who were working hard in the village to gather the crowd for the process. The meeting was reported to have been held at Pamutsamvu near the kraal head's homestead," said ZPP.

"All villagers in this vicinity are alleged to have complied as there were threats of serious consequences for those who did not oblige. One notable victim of this process was one Crispen Saurombe. The perpetrators are known Zanu PF members."

Source - Byo24News

