Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

by Stephen Jakes
11 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that some Zanu PF activists and traditional leaders in Chipinge distributed food aid to only those who produced voter registration serial numbers.

"In Chipinge Central, ward 6, a case of violating the Electoral Act was reported on recently. It is alleged that the Zanu PF ward 6 leadership brought rice to give to ward 6 residents.

"Livingstone Makangara the Zanu PF ward chairperson and one Marozva told the gathered residents the rice aid had been brought so that it was distributed to on condition they submit voter registration serial numbers as proof that one was a registered voter," said ZPP.

"The gathered residents abide and surrendered the requested information. The distribution was done at Gaza Primary School.

"In Makoni Central, ward 17 it is reported that a woman identified as Mundoma and her colleague Mvurume both affiliated to Zanu PF demanded voter registrations slips' from villagers.

According to ZPP, "the two are reported to have said submission of serial numbers would reward villagers with farming land. Identified victims Prudence Makoni and Edson Nyabadza are of an unestablished political affiliations."

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days