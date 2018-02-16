Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political activist Elliot Pfebve has made sensational claims that former Zanu-PF National Comissar Saviour Kasukuwere before he was ousted had been assigned by his party to go to Russia to secure lethal drugs to eliminate opponents."Crimea Kasukuwere must explain: The surprise visit to Crimea by Saviour Kasukuwere is a smoke screen of what is happening behind the scene. Kasukuwere is neither educated nor has expertise to lecture Russia on how to weather sanctions as reported by the press, but he is there for a grand plan to establish a triangle of death in preparation for 2018 General Elections," Pfebve wrote on his blog."The Zimbabwean delegation secretly left Harare for Russia to meet the Russian Federation Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who doubles as the General of the Russian Army to purchase arms for Zimbabwe clandestinely operations believed to be destined to be given to the Militia which ZANU PF 6th congress voted to resume their training and deployment. Because Zimbabwe is still under arms embargo, ZANU PF sought the go between of a Chinese business man Zhang Lou, a long time friend of the Russian ruling elite who controls the arms manufacturing company."He said the deal was signed by Emerson Mnagagwa and the money will be deposited in China for Russia. Kasukuwere therefore is in Russia in his capacity as the newly appointed ZANU PF Commissar, remember Border Gezi and Elliot Manyika."Mugabe seemed to have this appetite of handing the keys of brutality to Mashonaland Central but not bothered to develop the impoverished province, a contrast to Manicaland which have always been give the keys to Reserve Bank. Albeit he doesn't seem to run short of stupid hands willing to spill blood for a living. The appointment of Kasukuwere as the Commissar, a brutal CIO turned politician is no coincidence; the next elections will be bloody," he wrote."In a related development, the purging of progressive forces in ZANU PF which saw VP Joice Mujuru, Rugare Gumbo, Nicholas Goche and Didymus Mutasa among others was to ensure that only brutal people were appointed in the politburo and Central Committee running to the 2018 elections. These people believed in a reformed ZANU PF and it costed their jobs. Evidence has shown that ZANU PF government has recently bought lethal drugs, which they will use to target opponents by poisoning them in food and drinks using money raised from Toll Gates. All politicians, opposition or progressively within ZANU PF must be warned that many of you will be poisoned amid a spate of carefully crafted accidents."