Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

by Stephen Jakes
11 hrs ago | Views
A political activist Elliot Pfebve has made sensational claims that former Zanu-PF National Comissar Saviour Kasukuwere before he was ousted had been assigned by his party to go to Russia to secure lethal drugs to eliminate opponents.

"Crimea Kasukuwere must explain: The surprise visit to Crimea by Saviour Kasukuwere is a smoke screen of what is happening behind the scene. Kasukuwere is neither educated nor has expertise to lecture Russia on how to weather sanctions as reported by the press, but he is there for a grand plan to establish a triangle of death in preparation for 2018 General Elections," Pfebve wrote on his blog.

"The Zimbabwean delegation secretly left Harare for Russia to meet the Russian Federation Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who doubles as the General of the Russian Army to purchase arms for Zimbabwe clandestinely operations believed to be destined to be given to the Militia which ZANU PF 6th congress voted to resume their training and deployment. Because Zimbabwe is still under arms embargo, ZANU PF sought the go between of a Chinese business man Zhang Lou, a long time friend of the Russian ruling elite who controls the arms manufacturing company."

He said the deal was signed by Emerson Mnagagwa and the money will be deposited in China for Russia. Kasukuwere therefore is in Russia in his capacity as the newly appointed ZANU PF Commissar, remember Border Gezi and Elliot Manyika.

"Mugabe seemed to have this appetite of handing the keys of brutality to Mashonaland Central but not bothered to develop the impoverished province, a contrast to Manicaland which have always been give the keys to Reserve Bank. Albeit he doesn't seem to run short of stupid hands willing to spill blood for a living. The appointment of Kasukuwere as the Commissar, a brutal CIO turned politician is no coincidence; the next elections will be bloody," he wrote.

"In a related development, the purging of progressive forces in ZANU PF which saw VP Joice Mujuru, Rugare Gumbo, Nicholas Goche and Didymus Mutasa among others was to ensure that only brutal people were appointed in the politburo and Central Committee running to the 2018 elections. These people believed in a reformed ZANU PF and it costed their jobs. Evidence has shown that ZANU PF government has recently bought lethal drugs, which they will use to target opponents by poisoning them in food and drinks using money raised from Toll Gates. All politicians, opposition or progressively within ZANU PF must be warned that many of you will be poisoned amid a spate of carefully crafted accidents."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Nissan gloria on sale

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Mini stereo system on sale

Training for making detergents

Slimming belts on sale

Lessons for making snacks on offer

1 room cottage to let

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two stray elephants gunned down

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

3 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

3 hrs ago | 3164 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

3 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

3 hrs ago | 3233 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

4 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

4 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

4 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Billy Graham dies

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1455 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

5 hrs ago | 3356 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 5190 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

6 hrs ago | 3074 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

7 hrs ago | 10460 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 672 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

7 hrs ago | 1303 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

7 hrs ago | 2821 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

7 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

8 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

8 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

8 hrs ago | 6160 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

9 hrs ago | 1869 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

10 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

10 hrs ago | 1940 Views

MDC-Thugs

10 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

11 hrs ago | 6218 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 560 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

Cable cars for Harare CBD

11 hrs ago | 950 Views

Nswazi man up for unlawful entry, theft of goods worth $45

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF will disturb MDC-T internal politics

11 hrs ago | 725 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi - When bones were discovered & Mugabe refused to apologise

11 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mugabe mourns Tsvangirai

12 hrs ago | 3771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days