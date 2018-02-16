Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

News / National

by Concerned Bulawayo resident

As a concerned Bulawayo resident, I found one particular issue disturbing pertaining to Childline Zimbabwe and Omega Sibanda vice President of ZIFA.Mr Sibanda's case involves his fight against a property that belongs to Childline Zimbabwe, an organization that is for the welfare of all children.The court battle has not been published and publicized which I think is wrong thus the reason I have turned to you. I feel Mr Omega Sibanda's legal battle is disadvantaging the Matebeleland Community at large. Please, can someone assist.