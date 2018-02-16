Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

News / National

by Staff reporetr

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's emissary to former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri had a torrid time after being subjected to booing by thousands of MDC-T supporters in Buhera Tuesday.According to NewZimbabwe.com, there had been rumours that the Zanu PF leader would attend but he, instead, sent the ruling party's national chairperson who had to be rescued by MDC-T acting president Nelson Chamisa."I have come to represent President Mnangagwa. We are here to assure you that government will fulfil its promises to the family."We worked together when Tsvangirai began organising workers while working with us in government," said Muchinguri-Kashiri who arrived aboard an Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter.But she was never given a chance as the sea of red turned hostile, drowning her voice in a cacophony of chants.Spirited efforts by MDC-T national organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe to call the activists to order fell on deaf ears, forcing new party boss Chamisa to show he is in charge now.