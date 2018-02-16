Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former deputy Prime Minister Author Mutambara who seemed to have whipped up the crowd with a partisan speech filled with hate, accusing Mugabe's administration of having almost killed Tsvangirai, NewZimbabwe reported."We are mourning a great Zimbabwean a great African. He has courage, he walked a difficult journey. He was arrested, harassed and brutalised by Robert Mugabe's administration."There are Zanu PF people here, they killed Tsvangirai," said Mutambara.The crowd responded, hurling obscenities and insults aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's emissary, Water Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri .When she stood up to speak, the crowd was already hostile forcing her to stop midstream before Chamisa's rescue effort.Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was related to Tsvangirai's late wife Susan hence she had links to the family."Besides my government hat, I am hear because I was related to Susan. She was my cousin sister. I thought you needed to know that," she said in a bid to ingratiate herself with the crowd.