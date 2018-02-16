Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth aligned to Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday detained and assaulted the late Morgan Tsvangirai's deputy, Thokozani Khupe, legislator Lwazi Sibanda, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and several others at Tsvangirai's funeral service in Buhera, Manicaland province.

The youth accused them of opposing moves by acting party president Nelson Chamisa to succeed the late MDC-T leader, who succumbed to cancer of the colon last Wednesday.



Khupe said she was shocked about the violence at Hamunikwa village where she was almost killed by the marauding youth that did not want "us to attend Tsvangirai's funeral".

"Tsvangirai was a very hard working man who would not have tolerated this kind of behavior. We have criminal sons who beat me and others. People must learn to respect the dead. As we arrived at the homestead we wanted to greet gogo (Tsvangirai's mother who did not want Chamisa and Tsvangirai's wife to attend the funeral) but they called us names and said they will kill us."

Speaking on VOA Studio 7 Livetalk's The Connection youth show, she added that "they beat us with stones, umbrellas and any items they could lay their hands on. They called us dissidents saying we should go back to Matabeleland. It was me, Douglas Mwonzora, Abednico Bhebhe, Lwazi Sibanda, and several other people. One stone hit me on my back. I am in pain as I speak right now.

"One man asked us to go into his hut. Those thugs threatened to burn the hut but we were lucky that it was raining and so the thatch could not catch the fire. They threw a burning log into the hamlet. If it was not rain, we were going to die. But I went back to attend the funeral to make sure that he (Tsvangirai) was laid to rest.

"This happened in full view of the police. The police tried to stop them (youth) but they were too vicious. Everybody saw what happened. I don't know what they will do to them. They (police) saw the criminals.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online

Comments

4 roomed house on sale

For sale is sofa

House for sale

Mini stereo system on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Audi a4 2004 model

Nissan gloria on sale

Smart phones deals


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PRC condemns all forms of violence

16 mins ago | 32 Views

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

1 hr ago | 549 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1854 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

2 hrs ago | 1052 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

5 hrs ago | 1016 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

6 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

6 hrs ago | 4871 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

6 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

6 hrs ago | 1648 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

6 hrs ago | 4341 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3231 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

7 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

7 hrs ago | 707 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

7 hrs ago | 732 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

7 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Billy Graham dies

8 hrs ago | 1857 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

8 hrs ago | 345 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

8 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

8 hrs ago | 1700 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

8 hrs ago | 3659 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 6231 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

9 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

9 hrs ago | 3391 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

10 hrs ago | 13759 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

10 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

10 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

10 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

10 hrs ago | 292 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

10 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

11 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

11 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

11 hrs ago | 838 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

11 hrs ago | 501 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

11 hrs ago | 7163 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

13 hrs ago | 3918 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

13 hrs ago | 1981 Views

MDC-Thugs

13 hrs ago | 1284 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

14 hrs ago | 6919 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

14 hrs ago | 7680 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

14 hrs ago | 266 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

14 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days