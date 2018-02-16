Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Vice President Nelson Chamisa has apologized to late Morgan Tsvangirai's deputy, Thokozani Khupe and MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora for the detainment and assault by MDC-T youths linked him. He, however, told Khupe to go Jupiter, Mars or wherever if she is not happy with his elevation to Acting President.MDC-T youth on Tuesday detained and assaulted Khupe, legislator Lwazi Sibanda, MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora and several others at Tsvangirai's funeral service in Buhera, Manicaland province.Reacting to the latest developments, Chamisa said, this is totally unacceptable. I got a report and I said to the security guy I want to get a report within 24 hours. We will not accept abuse of leadership and we don't believe in politics of violence. It is anti-MDC. It's not part of the MDC culture. We are not going to leave any stone unturned to look for the culprits. These may be provocateurs deployed to cause noise."Chamisa noted that he attempted to apologize to Khupe soon after Tsvangirai's burial."I tried to apologize and I still apologize. Whoever did it is trying to have an agenda that is foreign. She (Khupe) has been the longest-serving vice presidents and has been loyal to the MDC. We need to be vigilant. This apology goes to Khupe, secretary general Mwonzora and others. I apologize."He further apologized for the public humiliation of Zanu-PF chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, who was booed by some members of the MDC-T while addressing people at the funeral."We don't want to be purveyors of intolerance. Those who differ with us must be tolerated."Chamisa mocked Khupe for mourning about his elevation to Acting President. He said, "You can go Jupiter, Mars or wherever and this will not change. This thing belongs to the people and if there is any query go to Harvest House."