Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

by Simbarashe Sithole
11 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change MDC-T co Vice President Thokozani Khupe spoke on her attack in Buhera yesterday at the burial of their President Morgan Tsvangirai.

Khupe alleges rowdy youths who assaulted her called her a dissident who deserved to die if she didn't go back to Matabeleland.

She further alleged that the youths belonged to acting President Nelson Chamisa faction.

"A group of ten rowdy youth came and attacked me together with SG Mwonzora and Bhebhe when we went to wake Gogo Tsvangirai in her room," revealed Khupe.

"The group called me a dissented and ordered me to leave the place for Bulawayo, whilst chanting Chamisa's slogans."

"The violent group went on to try and burn a hut that we sought refuge in, fortunately members of the civil society led by Dr Francis Lovemore came to our rescue and led us to the gathering."

Meanwhile, Khupe said she is the elected VP candidate at their 2014 congress while Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri saved at the pleasure of the President hence in the absence of Tsvangirai Khupe is mandated by the constitution to take over.

"We have a constitution that governs the party, went to congress in 2014 where Tsvangirai was elected as President and Khupe as vice President and it is clearly stated in our constitution in the absence of the President the elected VP takes over, "she said.

"The other two vice Presidents came and now want to grab power with violence but as MDC we do not condone violence let us go back to the constitution and respect it as proved by the congress."

Apparently, people from all walks of like came to Tsvangirai's rural home Hamanikwa village in Buhera to pay their last respect to the former Zimbabwean Prime Minister.

Source - Byo24News
Most Popular In 7 Days