Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth aligned to Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday detained and assaulted the late Morgan Tsvangirai's deputy, Thokozani Khupe, legislator Lwazi Sibanda, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and several others at Tsvangirai's funeral service in Buhera, Manicaland province.

The youth accused them of opposing moves by acting party president Nelson Chamisa to succeed the late MDC-T leader, who succumbed to cancer of the colon last Wednesday.

It was not clear how Khuphe was attacked although a party official said agitated party supporters were restrained by some officials from attacking the former deputy Prime Minister.

"When they were charging at her, they were singing the song, 'into oyenzayo, siyayizonda' (we hate you bad habits)," said the official.

Khupe said she was shocked about the violence at Hamunikwa village where she was almost killed by the marauding youth that did not want "us to attend Tsvangirai's funeral".



The United States immediately responded to the violence.

"The US Gov strongly condemns the violence that occurred today @ the funeral for Morgan Tsvangirai. He stood in opposition of such violence & there exists no place for these types of actions today in Zimbabwe, as the country moves forward."


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Two stray elephants gunned down

2 hrs ago | 541 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

3 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

3 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

3 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

3 hrs ago | 1142 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

3 hrs ago | 3221 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

4 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

4 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Billy Graham dies

5 hrs ago | 1711 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

5 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

5 hrs ago | 1455 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

5 hrs ago | 3355 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 5188 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

6 hrs ago | 3074 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

7 hrs ago | 10448 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 671 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

7 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

7 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

7 hrs ago | 279 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

8 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

8 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

8 hrs ago | 807 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

8 hrs ago | 454 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

8 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

8 hrs ago | 6153 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

8 hrs ago | 1869 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

10 hrs ago | 3813 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

10 hrs ago | 1939 Views

MDC-Thugs

10 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

11 hrs ago | 6216 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 560 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

11 hrs ago | 6451 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

11 hrs ago | 297 Views

Cable cars for Harare CBD

11 hrs ago | 950 Views

Nswazi man up for unlawful entry, theft of goods worth $45

11 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zanu-PF will disturb MDC-T internal politics

11 hrs ago | 725 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi - When bones were discovered & Mugabe refused to apologise

11 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mugabe mourns Tsvangirai

12 hrs ago | 3771 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days