WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) youth aligned to Nelson Chamisa on Tuesday detained and assaulted the late Morgan Tsvangirai's deputy, Thokozani Khupe, legislator Lwazi Sibanda, MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and several others at Tsvangirai's funeral service in Buhera, Manicaland province.The youth accused them of opposing moves by acting party president Nelson Chamisa to succeed the late MDC-T leader, who succumbed to cancer of the colon last Wednesday.It was not clear how Khuphe was attacked although a party official said agitated party supporters were restrained by some officials from attacking the former deputy Prime Minister."When they were charging at her, they were singing the song, 'into oyenzayo, siyayizonda' (we hate you bad habits)," said the official.Khupe said she was shocked about the violence at Hamunikwa village where she was almost killed by the marauding youth that did not want "us to attend Tsvangirai's funeral".The United States immediately responded to the violence."The US Gov strongly condemns the violence that occurred today @ the funeral for Morgan Tsvangirai. He stood in opposition of such violence & there exists no place for these types of actions today in Zimbabwe, as the country moves forward."