Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Patrick Zhuwao has come out guns blazing, blasting African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat for supporting a "coup government in Zimbabwe".

Mahamat, who is on a three-day visit to Harare, met President Emmerson Mnangagwa and cabinet ministers in Harare on Monday.

"The African Union was very happy about the peaceful transition as it was very peaceful," Marmat said after meeting Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.

The AU diplomat was referring to last November's controversial power transfer in Harare which saw long-time leader Robert Mugabe resigning under military pressure to be succeeded by Mnangagwa.

Marmat apparently expressed ignorance over a petition by the fledgling New Patriotic Front (NPF) party spearheaded by, among others, Zhuwao and ex-cabinet colleagues Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukwuere.

Since the ouster of his uncle last November, Zhuwao and his allies have continued to campaign against the Mnangagwa government.

Through their NPF party, the exiled trio petitioning the AU and the regional SADC grouping to intervene and force a return to constitutionalism in Harare.

However, Mahamat said he was not aware of the petition.

"I am just learning from you now, I have not received any petition," the envoy told reporters.

Zhuwao was duly outraged.

"The statement attributed to you is astonishingly baseless and, in fact, false," said the former Zanu PF politician.

"More specifically, your statement is partial, and partisan given there is not record of your having interacted with affected stakeholders, including victims and families of those who were killed or tortured during the coup leading to the displacement of countless Zimbabweans both internally and externally.

"Furthermore, it is extremely disingenuous of you to claim ignorance of the petition sent to you by NPF on 29 January 2018 especially in light of the massive administrative and institutional infrastructure of the AU."

Zhuwao insisted Mnangagwa rose to power on the back of a coup, adding that the AU needed to trigger its statutes and cut all diplomatic ties with the new Harare authorities.

Mugabe's nephew further demanded that the AU deploys an intervention force in Zimbabwe to pave way for the establishment of a "transitional authority".

"Your Excellency, please allow me to express my disappointment, as an African and a Zimbabwean, that the American Government has beaten African Governments to clearly articulate the objective reality that the regime in control of Government in Zimbabwe is a product of a military coup," he said.

"However, that disappointment has been tempered by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa extolling the virtues of the South African Defence Forces which stayed out of the recent change of political leadership in South Africa.

"In the circumstances, it is my hope and prayer that the reports attributed to you are erroneous because your position of legitimating a glaring military coup has dire consequences for legitimate and constitutional governance in Africa."

Zhuwao's ally, Professor Moyo also took to Tiwtter saying; "To @African_Union Commission Chair Dr Mahamat in #Zim today: Listen to Pres Ramaphosa on the proper role of the Army in changes of political leadership which exposes #GeneralChiwenga, #EmmersonMnangagwa & #HarareJunta for their #BloodyCoup that overthrew a constitutional govt!"



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newzimbabwe
More on: #Zimbabwe, #Coup,

Comments

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Xtrail on sale

Comforters on sale

Toyota sprinter on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

On sale are jewellery boxes

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Lessons for making snacks on offer


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

25 mins ago | 120 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

38 mins ago | 815 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

1 hr ago | 719 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

4 hrs ago | 849 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

5 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

5 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

5 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

5 hrs ago | 1544 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

5 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

6 hrs ago | 674 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

6 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

6 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Billy Graham dies

7 hrs ago | 1805 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

7 hrs ago | 335 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

7 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1591 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

7 hrs ago | 3544 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 5911 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

8 hrs ago | 3266 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

9 hrs ago | 12662 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

9 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

9 hrs ago | 1360 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

9 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

9 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

10 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

10 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

10 hrs ago | 823 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

10 hrs ago | 478 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

10 hrs ago | 6878 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

10 hrs ago | 1953 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

12 hrs ago | 3877 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

12 hrs ago | 1958 Views

MDC-Thugs

12 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

13 hrs ago | 6666 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 568 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

13 hrs ago | 7219 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

13 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

13 hrs ago | 263 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cable cars for Harare CBD

13 hrs ago | 977 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days