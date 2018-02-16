Latest News Editor's Choice


President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe turns 94 today. Although he has been characterised as a fascist African leader who ruled the country from independence in 1980 until last year, when he resigned during Zimbabwe's "soft" coup, "uncle Bob" is still an African icon.







