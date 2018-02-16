Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T national spokesperson Obert Gutu has condemned the violence that took place at the burial of MDC-T founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera on Tuesday. MDC-T vice-president Thokozani Khupe, secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and other party officials were verbally harassed and assaulted and had to be protected by the police at one point.

Gutu declared that he is not going to continue to be associated with such a party and hinted at running as an independent, after insisting that he was going to run for the contentious Harare East parliamentary seat. The seat had been allocated to Tendai Biti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) under the pact for the coalition MDC Alliance.

Writing on microblogging site Twitter, Gutu said:



"Violence and thuggery as a tool for political mobilisation is simply not acceptable in my scheme of things.We are supposed to be a political party and not a rag tag armed militia," added Gutu.



Source - social media
