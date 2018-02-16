Latest News Editor's Choice


US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
The United States embassy in Zimbabwe's capital has condemned the violence which broke out at the burial of former Prime Minister and MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who succumbed to colon cancer. There are unconfirmed reports that the US has notified MDC-T leadership that it will withdraw any financial assistance until the party put its house in order.

One of the three MDC-T deputy presidents, Thokozani Khupe, was physically attacked on Tuesday afternoon. The other two deputies Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri were spared the ignominy.

Suspicions were that the attacks, which occurred at Humanikwa village, rural Buhera, were carried out by youths thought to be aligned to interim party president, Chamisa.

Commenting on the attacks, the US embassy in Harare said the violence was contrary to Tsvangirai's beliefs. The popular MDC leader died last Wednesday in Johannesburg.

"During his life, Mr Tsvangirai stood in opposition of such violence," said the US consulate, whose representative Harry Thomas Jnr witnessed the incident.

"We encourage all Zimbabweans to move forward together towards elections that are free, fair, transparent and, most of all, non-violent."

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, who was also vilified, tweeted: "The politics of hate and violence should not have any place in our society. Really sad developments at Dr Tsvangirai's funeral. The attack on Dr Thoko Khupe was cowardly and sadistic."

Khupe and Mwonzora had to be whisked away by the police for protection.

All three deputies - Khupe, Chamisa and Mudzuri - have been involved in a bitter public spate over the leadership of the MDC.


Source - African News Agency
More on: #MDc-T, #Chamisa, #Khupe

Most Popular In 7 Days