Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Former Education Minister Senator David Coltart has said turning a blind eye on violence was the root cause of the split that rocked the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in 2005."Turning a blind eye to violence & intolerance was a root cause of the split in the MDC in 2005.It is a disease created by years of violent rule by ZANUPF which has infected the opposition .Some MDC leaders have toyed with the use of violence , but it always comes back to bite," said Coltart via Twitter.However, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu has decided to disassociate himself with MDC –T labelling the party an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggish behaviour.Gutu took it to micro blogging saying, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT"I am not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery."I'm a principled politician and professional."I'm NOT quitting politics."I'm going to contest in Harare East constituency in 2018 elections "