PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

Bulawayo pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu, conducted a memorial service for Gukurahundi victims buried in a disused mineshaft in Maphisa, Matabeleland South.The commemorations which coincided with former President Robert Mugabe's birthday were held under the theme Dispossessed in Life, Dishonoured in Death. Bhalagwe Victims Remembered.The memorial service comes as the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission has begun nationwide consultations to find closure to the 1980s mass killings and other human rights violations.During his tenure, Mugabe refused to apologise for the atrocities, which he described as "a moment of madness".The Chihambakwe report that contains findings into the Gukurahundi massacres has never been made public by government. The commission reported to Mugabe.