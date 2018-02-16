The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

News / National

by Agencies

They say when literacy suffers our kids end up being exposed to drugs and engaging themselves to any other criminal activities due to lack of education. That needs to stop let's give our children a chance to live in a better environment. We need to bring that change together and build a firm foundation for our kids.I Menzisi Dube 32 from a small village Butshe in Plumtree decided to bring that Cha to our community. I started my foundation as MENZISI DUBE FOUNDATION where I've been asking for donations for school equipment, since I started my solo organization I've managed to distribute my donations to over 600 school kids in Plumtree. I had to sit down and think about where I came from and I know exactly the challenges that I faced when I was at school having to be sent back home just because you didn't have a pen, pencil, book and even going to school in an empty stomach not because our parents neglected us NO but they couldn't afford under some circumstances.That's when I came up with this idea of having this project that I started early last year and I've come to realize that I can't afford doing it by myself but I do believe that with the help of each and everyone who can stretch their hands and help me to help our kids we can both make a difference not only in my village but to uMthwakazi. A small donation can Change lives and brings hope to the future of our kids. All I'm asking good people is a helping hand from anybody who is willing to help us. TOGETHER WE CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE, OUR CHILDREN OUR FUTURE. Lets stand up and make a difference. MENZISI DUBE FOUNDATION is here as the voice of our voiceless kids, let's brighten their future, let's make them shine. Blessed is the hand that gives. We will appreciate anything,d donations such as pens, pencils, books, soccer balls, sports kits and all necessities that may help at our schools. Donate and change lives I believe in you good people, I believe in you Mthwakazi omuhle, Let's show some love.For more information please don't hesitate to contact me onCalls:+971509243521Watsup:+971509243521Email:menzisidubee@gmail.comOr our Facebookpage:Menzisi Dube Foundation