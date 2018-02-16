Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa bemoans violence against party leaders

by Stephen Jakes
6 hrs ago | Views
The MDC Acting President Advocate Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the needless violence and harassment of party leaders and promised that the party would investigate the issue to its logical conclusion.

Vice President Rt Hon Dr Thokozani Khupe, Secretary-General Mr. Douglas Mwonzora and Organizing Secretary Rt Hon. Abednigo Bhebhe were reportedly harassed by unknown individuals at the funeral of the iconic party leader, President Morgan Tsvangirai, in Buhera on Tuesday.

Presidential spokepserson Luke Tamborinyoka said acting President Chamisa said violence was never the character of the MDC and any party cadre who engages in violence will face the full wrath of the party and the law. He said notwithstanding the circumstances, there was no need for violence against the party leaders.

"Acting President has ordered the security and intelligence department of the party to investigate the violence and harassment of the senior members of the party and submit a report to him in the next 24 hours. He said the party will stand guided by the results of the investigation and that violence has no place whatsoever in the MDC. The party is available to fully co-operate with the police, who were also at the funeral and will ask the concerned leaders to help with all the information they might have which could assist in identifying the perpetrators," he said.

"Acting president Chamisa said stern action would be taken against the perpetrators if they were found to be members of the party. He said the violence was completely unacceptable, adding that anyone who has pictures and videos of the attack should share them and assist the party in identifying the culprits."

He said police must apprehend and charge those responsible for this dastardly act.

"The MDC is a party of excellence, a party of non-violence and a party of peace. The party will never accept as comrades those who perpetrate violence in its name," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Mushrooms for sale

For sale are rompers

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Smart phones deals

Mini stereo system on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Slimming belts on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We must reject the politics of division and tribalism

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Open letter to Nelson Chamisa

22 mins ago | 411 Views

Mujuru not in MDC alliance

1 hr ago | 581 Views

African athletes shine in 2018 Winter Olympics

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Two stray elephants gunned down

4 hrs ago | 800 Views

'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

4 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Zanu-PF MP's son shot

5 hrs ago | 4096 Views

Mnangagwa's govt fails to pay bonuses

5 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Tshinga Dube wades into 'foreign' labour saga

5 hrs ago | 1496 Views

'Chamisa now unstoppable'

5 hrs ago | 3936 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai story: A true mirror of human rights encroachments faced by widows in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Hooker stabs client to death

6 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

6 hrs ago | 662 Views

Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

6 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa commissions NRZ rolling stock

6 hrs ago | 1466 Views

Billy Graham dies

6 hrs ago | 1786 Views

The Menzisi Dube Foundation Appeal

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

PICTURES: Bhalagwe memorial service

7 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Turning blind eye on violence, root cause of MDC split - Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1564 Views

US to withdraw MDC-T funding over terror attacks on Khupe?

7 hrs ago | 3511 Views

MDC-T splits as Obert Gutu quits MDC-Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 5768 Views

What peace and reconciliation without truth

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Mugabe feeling 'unloved' on his 94th birthday

8 hrs ago | 3230 Views

President Mugabe's 94th birthday photos

8 hrs ago | 12261 Views

Mahamat of supporting a coup government in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ban on kombis in CBD slammed

9 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zhuwao 'reacts angrily' as AU supports Mnangagwa' - report

9 hrs ago | 1353 Views

WATCH: The moment Khupe was attacked by Chamisa's supporters

9 hrs ago | 3002 Views

Happy Birthday Baba Bona

9 hrs ago | 2630 Views

Happy national youth day comrades

9 hrs ago | 289 Views

Thank You Zimbabwe - MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Attack on Khupe a Gukurahundist replica

9 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Mujuru in Buhera

10 hrs ago | 1880 Views

Khupe attackers were chanting Chamisa slogans

10 hrs ago | 818 Views

Econet Media's Kwesé and iflix Deepen Partnership

10 hrs ago | 467 Views

The politics of gender and tribe must fall - NPP Youths

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chamisa apologise but tells Khupe to go to Mars

10 hrs ago | 6757 Views

WATCH: Chamisa supporters called Khupe a dissident

10 hrs ago | 1940 Views

No lavish 94th birthday celebrations for Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Mutambara whip up MDC-T crowd with partisan speech

12 hrs ago | 3864 Views

Mnangagwa's emissary humiliated at Tsvangirai burial

12 hrs ago | 1953 Views

MDC-Thugs

12 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Tsvangirai may have been poisoned, same way as Mnangagwa was

12 hrs ago | 6589 Views

Omega Sibanda linked company fights Childline Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 566 Views

Claims Kasukuwere visited Russia to secure lethal drugs to used on political opponents

12 hrs ago | 7096 Views

Food aid distributed to only those who submit voter serial numbers

12 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mutare gang forces villagers to submit voter serial numbers

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

'The politics of gender and tribe must fall'

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

Cable cars for Harare CBD

13 hrs ago | 970 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days