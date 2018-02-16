Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman scalds hubby with cooking oil

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 30-YEAR-OLD woman has appeared in court for allegedly scalding her husband with cooking oil after a misunderstanding over money.

Joyce Tsuna was not asked to plead to physical abuse charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The matter was remanded to March 20.

Prosecuting, Linda Gadzikwa opposed bail arguing that the complainant sustained serious injuries and his condition might deteriorate leading the State to consider a more serious charge.

In response, Tsuna claimed that she has two minor children who go to school and if she is remanded in prison they are left with no one to take care of them.

Magistrate Mugwagwa granted Tsuna US$50 bail and highlighted that the accused person has a constitutional right to bail since there are children involved.

Tsuna was ordered to report twice every week at Chinamhora Police Station and to reside at the give address.

The State alleges that Tsuna poured hot cooking oil on her husband after a misunderstanding over monetary issues.

The complainant sustained serious injuries and is currently admitted at Pariremyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Source - hmetro
Most Popular In 7 Days