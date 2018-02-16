Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor fails to pay maintenance

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A LOCAL pastor has been dragged to court accused of defaulting maintenance and stealing from his mother-in-law.

Blesssing Gahai, 40, was found guilty on the first count for defaulting a monthly US$60 maintenance for his daughter that has amounted to US$2150.

However, the pastor has pleaded not guilty on the second count.

Presiding over the matter, magistrate Amanda Muridzo ordered Gahai to pay the amount or face a jail term.

Prosecuting, Stylon Marufu, had it that on December 23 last year, Gahai went to the complainant Evangelist Jacob's house whilst she was away and ordered his daughter to give him some groceries.

The accused proceeded to his place of residence and did not inform his mother-in-law of his visit.

When the complainant returned home, she was informed of the incident by her granddaughter and the matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

In his partial plea, Gahai denied stealing the groceries accusing his mother-in-law of trying to tarnish his image.

The matter has been postponed to February 26 for judgment.

Source - hmetro

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days