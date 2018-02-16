Latest News Editor's Choice


'Learn to appreciate good deeds,' Adv. Mahere told

by Simbarashe Sithole
2018-02-16
Mt Pleasant independent candidate Advocate Fadzayi Mahere is under attack on micro blogging Twitter after she said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's commissioning of rail equipment under National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Transnet deal in Bulawayo today, (Mugabe's) public holiday is a joke.

Mahere denounced Mnangagwa via Twitter saying, "But it's a public holiday? What a joke "



"Learn to appreciate good deeds whoever has done them ….if it for the good of the nation then what is your problem? Isn't that what you are fighting for? You are not perfect either and remember its all about this nation not personal feuds and hating," tweeted kuda collin matimbu.

@banftaf said, "this girl always thinks she is perfect."

"Well it looks like the advocate has lost meaning of a joke," said a Twitter user Bhekilizwe Zwelinjani

Meanwhile, exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo also castigated president Mnangagwa's commissioning saying he disrespected Mugabe.

"The launch of this NRZ project by Mnangagwa on a public holiday to mark the first RGM National Youth Day disrespects President Mugabe whose legacy the Junta claims it seeks to restore & insults the Youth whom the day honours.it's like working on Chisi," said Moyo via Twitter.





