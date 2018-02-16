Latest News Editor's Choice


Two stray elephants gunned down

by Simbarashe Sithole
Two stray elephants were gunned down by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) in Mushumbi ward 9 on Monday afternoon (today) Bulawayo24.com has learnt.

Villagers of Mushumbi had every reason to smile about after the elephants' meat was shared among them.



The elephants were causing havoc in Mushumbi and had to be tracked by Zimparks together with villagers who subsequently killed them.

Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro who has been on record for calling Zimparks to protect villagers from dangerous animals applauded their effort in killing the stray animals.

"I want to thank parks people for their rapid response to reports of these animals threatening human life," said Karoro.





Source - Byo24News

