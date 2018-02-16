Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier loses service pistol in nightclub

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago
A MUTARE-BASED soldier recently lost his service pistol to a suspected thief in a bar.

The suspect, Leonard Machaka, appeared before magistrate Tendai Mahwe on Monday facing charges of stealing a firearm and was remanded in custody to March 5.

Prosecutor Fletcher Karombe told the court that on February 7, the complainant, who was not named in State papers, was on duty with his service pistol loaded with seven rounds.

The complainant went into a night club in Mutare and lost his service pistol and wallet to Machaka.

Machaka was arrested on February 17 following recovery of the firearm from him.

Its magazine had, however, been emptied.

Source - newsday

Comments

