Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra aim to enhance efficiency

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (zimra) has started working on new strategies to plug corruption and speed up the movement of cargo through the country's ports of entry, an official has said.

Speaking to journalists during a familiarisation tour of Beitbridge Border Post yesterday, the new Zimra Commissioner-General, Ms Faith Mazani, said the new strategies were primed to maximise revenue collection.

Part of the strategies, she said, include upgrading the Internet-based Automated System for Customs Data (Ascyuda World Plus), the inspection of specified cargo at importers' premises and ISO certification of clients under the Authorised Economic Operators Programme.

"We are seized with the issues of corruption and the proliferation of stakeholders within our ports, especially at Beitbridge, which result in unnecessary delays in the movement of both people and cargo," said Ms Mazani.

"If we take a look at the last 11 years, you will note that as a country, we have not been able to re-organise the border to plug intrusive leakages.

"We are streamlining operations through the introduction of single window programme, where we feed information into one system and the stakeholders can work with agreed turnover times.

"It is important to have a situation where we minimise cases where stakeholders have to come to the border for unnecessary procedures, which can be easily conducted outside the border arena," she said.

According to Ms Mazani, zimra intended to increase its current stock of electronic seals, which are being used for the Electronic Cargo Tracking System that monitors trucks moving within Zimbabwe, to 10 000.

The seals are however reusable.

"In addition, we have acquired new servers which are compatible with the Asycuda World plus System.

"We have to boost our server's capacity, improve maintenance and capacitate the human resource component to improve efficiency. As you are aware, we lost some technicians following that forensic audit which saw many people leaving zimra.
Related Stories:

"A team of experts has been recruited to handle our Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Further, it is pleasing to note that the new servers were delivered on Sunday and they are being installed,"said Ms Mazani.

Ascyuda, she added, is a very effective system which is being used in over 90 countries.

She said zimra was working on upgrading the Ascyuda system and mobile scanners to the latest modules.

"Both the mobile scanners and Asycuda have not been upgraded for over 11 years and we can't have such a situation. We need to scale up our efforts to enhance efficiency.

"At the same time, we note with concern the infrastructure shortages which are making it difficult to streamline operations, including the separation of traffic into private motorists, buses, commercial and specified cargo, among others.

"However, (we) are grateful that through the Government's rapid results programme, we have received the support to pave and re-organise the arrivals (commercial) section,"said Ms Mazani.

She said the infrastructure at Beitbridge border post was not in tandem with the workload and its status as the busiest inland port in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She added that zimra had adopted a zero tolerance to corruption.
"Corruption is one of the things we find in revenue collection and we will not fold our hands. We have disciplinary and grievance procedures to weed out some of the bad apples," she said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Golf5 on sale

Jumping castle on sale

Kitchen units repairing

For sale are rompers

House for sale

For sale is sofa

Lessons for making snacks on offer

1 room cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6666 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 573 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7537 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 923 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2598 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2856 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2555 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5384 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3799 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3617 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3931 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4017 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1027 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4919 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2210 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2905 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6699 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2773 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2628 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3964 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 641 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 882 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8577 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8212 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6797 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9493 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3269 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4602 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 896 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 450 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days