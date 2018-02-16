Mnangagwa to address war vets' grievances

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa is willing to look into the welfare of war veterans, war collaborators and ex-detainees, Zanu-PF secretary for war veterans Victor Matemadanda has said.Addressing hundreds of war veterans, collaborators and ex-detainees at Chipadze High School in Bindura on Saturday, Matemadanda said it was good that their plight is being looked into."We have your grievances listed in a document presented to President and he has already indicated that he is looking into that," he said.He said the President was busy with investors and other issues to do with improving the economy."We have to understand that for now he is busy luring investors into the country and also making sure that Zimbabwe will have a free and fair election. That is what we fought for," he said.Matemadanda said former President Robert Mugabe failed to address their grievances."The problem is that we had a President who could not sympathise with us. For 37 years he could not address our issues. So now we thank President Mnangagwa for his understanding," he said.