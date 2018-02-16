Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gutu quits 'violent' MDC-Chamisa

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T spokesperson Mr Obert Gutu has quit the party which has been rocked by violence and heated leadership disputes following the death of its leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mr Gutu's decision comes after the party's deputy president Dr Thokozani Khupe, secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora and organising secretary Mr Abednigo Bhebhe were beaten up during the burial of Mr Tsvangirai in Buhera on Tuesday by acting president Mr Nelson Chamisa's backers.

Dr Khupe, Mr Chamisa and fellow party deputy president Engineer Elias Mudzuri were involved in bitter leadership tussles in days before Mr Tsvangirai died.

Soon after the death of Mr Tsvangirai, Mr Chamisa convened a national council meeting where he was appointed acting president although his rivals snubbed the meeting. Writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, Mr Gutu said he was quitting due to violence in the party.

"BIG ANNOUNCEMENT I'm not going to continue associating myself with an organisation that advocates for violence and thuggery. I'm a principled politician and professional. I'm NOT quitting politics. I'm going to contest in Harare East constituency in the 2018 elections," he said.

He added: "Violence and thuggery as a tool for political mobilisation is simply not acceptable in my scheme of things. We are supposed to be a political party and not a rag tag armed militia."
Related Stories:

Rowdy youths that attacked Dr Khupe and Mr Mwonzora during Mr Tsvangirai's burial had to be dispersed by police after they threatened to burn down a hut the two had sought refuge in. Meanwhile, MDC-T has launched investigations into the attack.

In a statement, the party's presidential spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka said: "Acting president Chamisa said violence was never the character of the MDC and any party cadre who engages in violence will face the full wrath of the party and the law. He said notwithstanding the circumstances, there was no need for violence against the party leaders.

"Acting president has ordered the security and intelligence department of the party to investigate the violence and harassment of the senior members of the party and submit a report to him in the next 24 hours," Mr Tamborinyoka said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Gutu, #MDC-T, #Chamisa

Comments

Slimming belts on sale

For sale are rompers

Lessons for making snacks on offer

Mini stereo system on sale

Hisense fridge on sale

Comforters on sale

Funcargo on sale

On sale are jewellery boxes


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The sure curse of Murowa Diamonds

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

9 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 7125 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 603 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7976 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 835 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2702 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2885 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2578 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5425 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3834 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3645 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3958 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4033 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4955 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

10 hrs ago | 2219 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

10 hrs ago | 2926 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6750 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2696 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2783 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2647 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 810 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8677 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8264 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6814 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9631 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1515 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4607 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days