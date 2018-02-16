'Mnangagwa a tried, tested leader,' claims Mohadi

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is a tried and tested leader with the right credentials to transform Zimbabwe out of economic stagnation, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.Speaking at the occasion to receive new equipment for the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) in Bulawayo yesterday, VP Mohadi said President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the event, has exhibited extreme desire to transform the country's fortunes, having survived a gruelling path in his political career since colonial times."He's a tried and tested leader and we trust and hope as Zimbabweans that he will steer us out of these economic problems that we have," said VP Mohadi."President Mnangagwa finds himself in this position today after having gone through a difficult path. He survived nine gruelling youth interface rallies, where he was dressed down during all the rallies."To my surprise he would clap hands, laugh and congratulate those who were actually lambasting him. It takes a man of stature to do that. He's a patient man and some of us are blessed to serve under him."As if that was not enough, Mohadi said, at one point during his stint as Vice President of the country, President Mnangagwa's life was threatened and he had to skip the country as a fugitive."When the new dispensation, which came into being on November 15 last year was ushered, the people of Zimbabwe found it necessary that they appoint him as the interim President of the ruling party Zanu-PF and later as President of the country because he has seen it all," said Mohadi.He added that President Mnangagwa has ushered in a new dispensation under the mantra that "Zimbabwe is open for business" and urged Zimbabweans to support him."This is just another manifestation of the fact that Zimbabwe is ready to work with other countries and we're geared for a better economy," said VP Mohadi.He chronicled how he served together with President Mnangagwa in Parliament and Government for more than 30 years."At one time he was Speaker of Parliament. He was born of the liberation struggle and he's one of the first people in the early 60s who received military training to liberate Zimbabwe. During that time, the colonialist regime was looking for him. He was eventually sold out and got arrested and sentenced to death," said Mohadi.He also recalled how, after independence in 1980, President Mnangagwa became a minister and served in different portfolios until 2014, when he was elected as the country's Vice President. VP Mohadi said that most people in the country who call themselves leaders of today did not experience what President Mnangagwa went through.