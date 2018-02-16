Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa builds $7,5m plant for Beitbridge

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) is building a $7,5 million sub-station to meet Beitbridge high's demand for power and about 25 000 residents are expected to benefit from the plant.

The power utility is also lobbying the government to have electricity installation as part of servicing of stands to accelerate distribution of power and remedy the discord caused by late power installations to completed houses.

If successful, all new residential, commercial and industrial stands will be allocated as a complete package with roads, water, sewer and electricity, a senior ZETDC official said yesterday.

Speaking to about 300 Beitbridge residents at a consumer education meeting yesterday Western region ZETDC manager Lloyd Jaji said: "We are saying when a person is getting their stand, electricity should be part of the services."

"Details will be in our client charter, which should be launched in the first six months of this year."

He said close to 25 000 people from about 5 000 Dulivhadzimo housing units are expected to benefit from the 2,5 MVA power sub-station, whose construction will start soon.

The new substation is almost twice the size of the one currently in Beitbridge and should cater for the town's rapid growth.

"We have been allocated a stand and this unit will answer Beitbridge's power shortages," he said adding they hoped completing the facility next year.

"I cannot say this year. It's a huge project. We will soon start the civil works because the transformers are here now," Jaji said during a question and answer session.

A resident said she has gone for eight years waiting for electricity installation.

A large section of Dulivhadzimo high and medium-density suburbs is in the dark and is also without water and sewer reticulation systems. The area has a high crime rate.

She related how thousands of home owners in Dulivhadzimu North had spent thousands of dollars on solar installations, as they awaited power supplies.
"We could have pooled our money to buy the transformers for the sub-station because each household has spent so much," she said. Jaji told residents that his organisation had accelerated the acquisition of electricity meters to meet a demand of 130 000 units currently required.

"We have engaged 17 companies to help us acquire the meters and consumers can buy the meters from these companies," he said.

During the meeting, facilitators from Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) educated consumers on proper usage of electricity and urged them to explore other forms of energy like gas. A Zera official, Tobias Mudzingwa said the use of gas had increased from five million kilogrammes in 2016 to 35 million kilogrammes in 2017.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe executive director, Roselyn Siyachitema urged residents to unite and resist unfair pricing.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Zesa, #Plant, #Beitbridge

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

Funcargo on sale

For sale is sofa

On sale are jewellery boxes

Mushrooms for sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Comforters on sale

Kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 6979 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7847 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 955 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 819 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2677 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2880 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5414 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3826 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3950 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1029 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4951 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2215 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2919 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6730 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2779 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2643 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2224 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8639 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8240 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6806 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9606 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days