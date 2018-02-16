Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NRZ set to make $1.1 million monthly

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is set to improve its monthly revenues by $1.1 million on the back of newly acquired equipment from South Africa under an interim arrangement with the parastatal's investors, general manager Engineer Lewis Mukwada said.

The first batch of the equipment, which comprises 150 wagons, seven locomotives and seven passenger coaches, was officially received by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo yesterday at a colourful ceremony that was attended by hundreds of people and graced by top local and foreign dignitaries. The Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG)/Transnet Consortium has partnered with NRZ under a $400 million recapitalisation deal. Under the framework agreement, NRZ is leasing 13 locomotives, 200 wagons and 34 passenger coaches from Transnet as an interim solution to its resource gaps.

Eng Mukwada told the gathering that as a result of the leased equipment, NRZ will be able to transport an additional 100 000 tonnes of cargo per month, which will boost volumes and foreign currency earnings.

"For us as NRZ this (interim equipment) will boost our monthly revenues by $1.1 million, after allowing for the lease charges for the equipment," he said.

"One of the provisions in the framework agreement is the availing of critical equipment needed by the NRZ on a lease arrangement as an interim solution to our challenges. This is in recognition of the fact that financial closure of the deal will take some time to finalise while NRZ continues to lose business due to shortage of locomotives and wagons.

"As NRZ we have been failing to transport all the ferrochrome chrome that miners want to export."

Eng Mukwada said the NRZ locomotives would not only benefit chrome miners, but the generality of the parastatal's customers as the equipment will be deployed on all the mainline corridors. "For our local customers, we are planning to release 400 wagons from our workshops this year to help address their requirements," he said.

Eng Mukwada said NRZ will also carry on with its short-term initiatives that have seen the deployment of voice communication network on most of the main line corridors and thus reducing speed restrictions on the track from 422km to 246km at present, pending finalisation of the deal.

He said the $400 million recapitalisation deal was part of NRZ's longer-term $1.76 billion recapitalisation initiative, which is expected to restore Zimbabwe's railway network to full capacity.

"The balance of this programme will naturally be carried out under the envisaged joint venture arrangement," he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo said the journey to finding a lasting solution to NRZ's challenges has been long and arduous. "But we are now confident of getting positive results starting with this "quick-win" interim arrangement that seeks to capacitate the NRZ in its operations, for more efficient services to industry and the public, as we focus on rebuilding our economy," he said.

Dr Gumbo said for the past decade, efforts to turnaround NRZ were to no avail until Government requested the parastatal's board and management to come up with a turnaround plan comprising short and long-term strategies. The DIDG/Transnet consortium was awarded the tender by the then State Procurement Board in August 2017.

"The consortium's proposal offered a more comprehensive solution to the recovery of NRZ, which is what is needed to revive the organisation from its current state," he said.

This, Dr Gumbo said, offered an off-NRZ balance sheet funding solution without recourse to Government guarantees, thus addressing one major challenge NRZ always faced in its efforts to acquire funding.

"I have given the NRZ board and management tight but realistic timelines within which to conclude their negotiations. They will then submit their draft agreements and project feasibility documents to the joint ventures unit within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, for scrutiny in terms of the new Joint Ventures Act, before submission to Cabinet for final approval," said Dr Gumbo.

NRZ board chairman, Mr Larry Mavima, said under the new political dispensation and new economic order, the railways firm was at the forefront of providing tangible evidence that Zimbabwe was open for business.

"Most of this equipment has already arrived and more will be coming before the end of the month…this also completes our first deliverables for the 100 Day plan that ends in February 2018," he said.

Mr Mavima encouraged the private sector and the business community in Zimbabwe to take advantagre of the winds of change blowing at NRZ to reduce their transport costs.

Industry executives have said that improved efficiency by NRZ is expected to see companies that transport bulk cargo reducing logistic costs by between 15 percent and 20 percent.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Mukwada, #Mnangagwa

Comments

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

For sale is sofa

Accommodation available in harare

Kitchen units on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Smart phones deals

Audi a4 2004 model

Slimming belts on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

2 hrs ago | 6472 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7358 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 903 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 904 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

3 hrs ago | 2561 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

3 hrs ago | 2924 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2839 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

5 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

6 hrs ago | 5372 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3786 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

7 hrs ago | 3613 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

7 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3914 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4006 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

8 hrs ago | 1024 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4913 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2204 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2899 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6685 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2769 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2624 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3961 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

11 hrs ago | 639 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 804 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

12 hrs ago | 8541 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

12 hrs ago | 938 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8186 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

13 hrs ago | 6784 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9445 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 895 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2379 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 156 Views

School drags parents to court over fees

13 hrs ago | 449 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days