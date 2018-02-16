Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai burial was never going to be complete without violence

by Staff reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
THE burial on Tuesday of the late MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai was never going to be complete without incidents of violence that he often used to crush dissent in the party.

Mr Tsvangirai, who died in South Africa on February 14, was buried at his rural home in Buhera. During his burial, MDC-T party youths gave their leader a befitting send off by engaging in violence, a principle they learnt from him.

Never mind the eulogies given by different speakers at the burial, violence was part of the late Mr Tsvangira's legacy that the youths were not prepared to bury with their departed leader.

On the day, one of the party's vice presidents Dr Thokozani Khupe, secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora and Tsholotsho legislator under the proportional representation Ms Lwazi Sibanda were on the receiving end of the violence that was unleashed by the rowdy party youths.

Dr Khupe and Mr Mwonzora had to seek refuge in a hut in one of the nearby homesteads while Ms Sibanda was struck by an object on the face.

Dr Khupe, narrating her ordeal, said when they got to the homestead to greet Tsvangirai's mother, they were accosted by 10 party youths, allegedly acting on behalf of Mr Nelson Chamisa the party's acting president, who were later joined by a mob baying for their blood.

"They started assaulting us accusing me of being a dissident and that I should return to Matabeleland saying we will kill you, you people. This is because there are people who want to wrestle power violently…there are those appointed by the president (Tsvangirai) who want to use violence to take over power.

They are busy beating up people, they are the ones who sent people to assault me.

"They wanted to kill us because as we were walking away, a man offered us his hut as refuge. While we were inside the hut, they started throwing stones at us and took a burning long in a bid to burn the thatched hut," she said.

"Because it was raining the roof did not catch fire but only smoke came in. If it wasn't for the rains we would have been burnt inside that hut.

"As they did that, they were saying 'today we want to kill you Khupe, you are the one disturbing our candidate' . They kept chanting 'Chamisa Chamisa' and we don't agree with that."

Dr Khupe went on to dismiss the meeting of the MDC-T National Council that appointed Mr Chamisa the party's acting president as bogus.

"I want to tell them that this thing of saying a woman and a person from Matabeleland can't be president, I will end it. ..they want to wrestle power, that won't happen.

"I don't recognise Chamisa as acting president, when our president ( Tsvangirai) appointed Chamisa vice president, I told him that I won't recognise Chamisa as there were no constitutional provisions to empower him to appoint additional vice presidents," charged Dr Khupe.

"Now he is sending people to kill me, I won't have that."

Dr Khupe went on to declare herself the party's acting president saying she will soon call for an extra ordinary congress to choose Mr Tsvangirai's successor.

It is the view of this piece that the violence that Dr Khupe and others were subjected to on Tuesday is not new, it has been a prominent feature in the interactions within the MDC-T.

The only new scenario is that the fights are happening in the absence of the late Mr Tsvangirai  as his deputies Mr Chamisa, Dr Khupe and Engineer Elias Mudzuri jostle to succeed him.

To those who had hoped that after Mr Tsvangirai, the MDC-T would adopt a new kind of politics, Tuesday showed that the leadership in the party has learnt nothing new and forgotten nothing from their old politics of violence.

While, many would sympathise with Dr Khupe because violence has never been good and can never be justified, it would have been great for Dr Khupe to have spoken against violence when the likes of the late Mr Gibson Sibanda, Professor Welshman Ncube and Ms Trudy Stevenson among others were assaulted by party thugs during the split in 2005.

The behaviour of condemning ills only when one is now the victim is the height of hypocrisy.

The stance against violence should be a principled one and taken at all times when the ill is committed against people other than oneself.

Many other incidents of violence occurred in the MDC-T like the party's Bulawayo congress in 2011 but the MDC-T leadership including Dr Khupe continued to bury their heads in the sand.

In his memoirs, the united MDC's founding secretary for legal affairs Mr David Coltart reveals that the 2005 split was caused by Mr Tsvangirai's love for violence.

Mr Coltart also revealed that Mr Tsvangirai did not only engage in intra-party violence where he used "agents provocateurs" such as one Tonderai Ndira but sought to escalate violence into a nationwide confrontation with the ruling Zanu-PF.

The lawyer further revealed that Mr Tsvangirai in 2006 trained bandits in South Africa in preparation for a violent takeover of power in Zimbabwe.

The burial of Mr Tsvangirai on Tuesday was attended by a cross section of people ranging from diplomats representing different countries, officials of political parties from within and outside Zimbabwe and civil society.

What the MDC-T successfully did in front of all these people was bringing out their true character of violence and total disregard for decency. They couldn't even afford their leader respect and decency by overlooking their differences just for one day but continued to tear each other apart.

This is the same party that has over the years accused the ruling Zanu-PF party of engaging in violence especially towards elections but evidence was laid bare on Tuesday.

Since his inauguration in November last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has preached peace, unity, tolerance and love.

He has guaranteed that the country will hold free, fair, credible and non violent elections this year and has extended a welcoming hand to those foreign bodies that want to come and observe the polls.

Most importantly, the President has called on all Zimbabweans to work together towards the restoration of the country to its former glory.

While the President's calls have been heeded by the majority of Zimbabweans, it has fallen on deaf ears on the part of MDC-T. They would rather stick to what they know best which is violence.

As the country draws closer to elections, it has become clear that President Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu-PF party are the only orderly organisation working towards the interest of its people and the choice on who to rally behind is not a difficult one.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Funcargo on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Nissan gloria on sale

We can get an model / brand on fridges stoves

Helensvale house for sale - $1million

Training for making detergents

Ship your goods from uk to zimbabwe very cheap - hurry while offer last

For sale is sofa


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Corrupt' cop boss dating married female officers

2 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 12618 Views

The sure curse of Murowa Diamonds

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

3 hrs ago | 544 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

6 hrs ago | 990 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

6 hrs ago | 13332 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

6 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

6 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 1022 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

7 hrs ago | 3287 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

7 hrs ago | 4414 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

8 hrs ago | 3367 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

8 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

9 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

10 hrs ago | 5964 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

10 hrs ago | 4250 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

11 hrs ago | 3926 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

11 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

11 hrs ago | 4254 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

11 hrs ago | 4208 Views

Student grants back

11 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

12 hrs ago | 1080 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

12 hrs ago | 5264 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

12 hrs ago | 2363 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

12 hrs ago | 3111 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

13 hrs ago | 7437 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

13 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

13 hrs ago | 1437 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

13 hrs ago | 2905 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

13 hrs ago | 2819 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

13 hrs ago | 855 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

14 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

14 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

14 hrs ago | 4057 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

15 hrs ago | 662 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

15 hrs ago | 852 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

15 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

16 hrs ago | 9722 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

16 hrs ago | 951 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

16 hrs ago | 9023 Views

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

16 hrs ago | 7144 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

16 hrs ago | 11167 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

16 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

16 hrs ago | 1628 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

16 hrs ago | 4777 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

16 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days